Bode Miller and Wife Are Expecting Twins A Year After Daughter's Tragic Death

Also available on the NBC app

The Miller family is growing! Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan just revealed that they are expecting identical twin boys just 10 months after welcoming their son Easton in 2018. The couple announced the news on "Today" and explained that it was a complete shock as Bode had always known he’d be a dad to twins one day. The baby news comes just over a year after the couple's 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in a tragic drowning accident.

Appearing: