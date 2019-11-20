Bode And Morgan Miller Have Yet To Name Their Newborn Twin Boys: 'It's A Daily Battle'

Also available on the NBC app

Bode and Morgan Miller are playing the name game! The couple revealed they have yet to pick out names for their twin sons, who they welcomed at home unexpectedly on Nov. 8. Morgan told People, "It's a daily battle to the point where some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day." Bode previously told the "Today" show that he and Morgan would observe the boys' personalities to help with the decision.

