Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star & Dad Of 3, Dies By Suicide At 46

Bobby Moudy, a dad of three known on TikTok for his wholesome family content, has passed away at 46 years old. The Mississippi resident died by suicide on April 28, his daughter, Kaytlin, announced on social media this week. Kaytlin's statement shared that Bobby was "weighed down by financial pressures" and a GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of his wife, Jennifer, and their three children: Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh. Bobby's popular TikTok page had more than 360,000 followers and featured frequent funny and heartwarming insight into his home life. His most recent post was shared just two days before his death. According to his obituary, Bobby was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He and Jennifer were married for nearly 20 years.

