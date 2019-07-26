Bobby Brown Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Anniversary of Her Death

Also available on the NBC app

Bobby Brown penned an emotional tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who passed away at the young age of 22 on July 26, 2015. He shared how much he misses his daughter and how he loves to think about her all the time. He also revealed that a foundation, The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Foundation, in honor of his daughter. He detailed that the organization is doing great things, the way she would have done. Bobby shared his daughter with the late Whitney Houston.

