Bobby Brown is grieving the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. Just days after the news, the famed musician reacted to the sudden loss of his child in a statement that read, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain." According to the singer's attorney, "Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss, and we will let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death."

