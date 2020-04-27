Also available on the NBC app

“American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones knows exactly how the contestants feel as they gear up for the final three episodes of the season—after all, he won season 27 of “Dancing With The Stars”! The radio personality spoke with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles via video chat after the show’s first-ever at-home broadcast and recalled using a lot of “tactics” to win his own competition. “I’m coaching them not just on the music they’re picking and life stuff, but also how to win a reality show,” the 40-year-old said. You can catch "American Idol" on Sunday nights at 8 PM EST on ABC.

