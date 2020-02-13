Also available on the NBC app

Bobby Bones is here to help! The famed radio DJ shared his excitement with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about returning to "American Idol" as the hit show's in-house mentor. Bobby admitted that he credits himself as the show's therapist, explaining that he's the guy people call when things go awry or if contestants need advice. Plus, Bobby spilled his favorite moment from the team's trip to Hawaii with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Appearing: