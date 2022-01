Also available on the nbc app

The Fab Five are back! "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk tells Access Hollywood at the Television Academy's pre-Emmys reception that the show's upcoming season is its best yet! And, the designer shares how happy he is for castmate Tan France, who recently welcomed a new baby, and how much he can't wait to meet the little one in person.

