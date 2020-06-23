Also available on the nbc app

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Bob The Drag Queen addressed public figures who are being “taken to task” for doing blackface in the past, including Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman and YouTuber Shane Dawson. Bob shared his thoughts on the important moment and also dove into other topics, like Season 2 of his show, “We’re Here” and his comedy special. Bob also spilled the tea on what he really thinks of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5” cast, and gushed over Jaida Essence Hall’s recent win.

