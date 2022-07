Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, is sharing an emotional tribute to her late husband. The 42-year-old posted an old photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying some drinks and relaxing while on vacation in Cabo. "My incredible husband. The world will never be the same," she captioned the image. The couple were married for six years before Bob died on January 9, 2022.

