Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo & Daughters Sue to Prevent the Release of Death Investigation Records

CLIP02/16/22
Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's widow and his daughters have filed a lawsuit in hopes of preventing the release of the late comedian's death records. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the "Fuller House" star's family is looking to keep the investigation confidential and would like to stop further details about his death from being made public. "No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public," the court documents said in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo, Lara Saget, Death, Full House, Fuller House
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.