Bob Saget's widow and his daughters have filed a lawsuit in hopes of preventing the release of the late comedian's death records. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the "Fuller House" star's family is looking to keep the investigation confidential and would like to stop further details about his death from being made public. "No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public," the court documents said in part.