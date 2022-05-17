Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Artistic Side With Bold Yeezy Sketches
CLIP 07/30/22
Main Content
Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her late husband Bob Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday. The comedian's widow took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the trip they took "exactly 1 year ago in Mexico" to mark the occasion. "This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves," she shared.