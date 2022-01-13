Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Bob Saget's 'Fuller House' Grandson Elias Harger Remembers Co-Star As The 'Backbone Of The Cast'

CLIP01/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," a character he brought back for Netflix's "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. Fourteen-year-old Elias Harger, who began playing Danny's grandson Max Fuller on the show when he was 7, shared his memories of Bob with Access Hollywood. "He really stepped up was sort of the father figure and backbone of the cast … He was very loving and caring, and he just held everyone together," he remembered.

Appearing:
Tags: Bob Saget, Fuller House, Full House, elias harger, Death, celebrity, TV
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.