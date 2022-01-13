Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," a character he brought back for Netflix's "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. Fourteen-year-old Elias Harger, who began playing Danny's grandson Max Fuller on the show when he was 7, shared his memories of Bob with Access Hollywood. "He really stepped up was sort of the father figure and backbone of the cast … He was very loving and caring, and he just held everyone together," he remembered.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution