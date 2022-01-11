Main Content

Bob Saget's Death: New Details Emerge Surrounding His Sudden Passing

Hollywood is mourning the death of beloved comedian Bob Saget. On Jan. 9, 2022, the "Fuller House" star was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room, where he was staying while continuing his standup comedy tour. Access Hollywood is sharing new details on his tragic passing, as well as accounts from those who were there at his final show. Plus, one attendee tells Access about the moment Bob "started to tear up" when he talked to a man in the audience with three daughters, just like him.

