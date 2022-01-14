Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Bob Saget Was 'One Of Those Generous Spirits,' Celeb Chef Susan Feniger Says: He 'Was So Giving'

CLIP01/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's famous friends are continuing to share their memories of his love and kindness. Celebrity chef Susan Feniger, Bob's friend of more than 30 years, told Access Hollywood that the "Full House" actor was "so giving": "He was just was one of those generous spirits. … There's such a warm, gentle part of Bob that I most cherish." Plus, John Mayer and Jeff Ross, who were also close to Bob, reflected on his life and legacy in an emotional Instagram Live.

Appearing:
Tags: Bob Saget, susan feniger, john mayer, jeff ross, Death, celebrity, Hollywood
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.