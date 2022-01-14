Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's famous friends are continuing to share their memories of his love and kindness. Celebrity chef Susan Feniger, Bob's friend of more than 30 years, told Access Hollywood that the "Full House" actor was "so giving": "He was just was one of those generous spirits. … There's such a warm, gentle part of Bob that I most cherish." Plus, John Mayer and Jeff Ross, who were also close to Bob, reflected on his life and legacy in an emotional Instagram Live.

