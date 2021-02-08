Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget still has a lot of love for his “Full House” family even after all these years. The 64-year-old who played Danny Tanner on the popular series and Netflix spinoff “Fuller House,” revealed that he still keeps in touch with the show’s original stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. During an upcoming episode of the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast episode which drops on Tuesday. He said, “Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other.” The actor also gushed about his other TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. The comedian also admitted he is still close to Lori Loughlin, who recently served nearly two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

