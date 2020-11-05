Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget has nothing but love for his "Full House" family. The actor tells Access Hollywood about his time as Squiggly Monster on "The Masked Singer" and reveals that longtime pal and co-star John Stamos was going to help deliver a clue on next week's episode if he hadn't been eliminated. Bob also shares what he told TV daughter Candace Cameron Bure when she recognized his voice on "The Masked Singer" immediately! And, the comedian reflects on his bond with the whole "Full House" cast and why it's important to him to support Lori Loughlin during her legal saga. "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

