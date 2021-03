Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget is standing by his friend Lori Loughlin. The comedian revealed to Page Six that he is still chatting with his former "Full House" co- star as she awaits her 2-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admission scandal. He told the publication that he texted the star a couple of weeks ago, writing, "I love you and thinking of you, that’s all."

