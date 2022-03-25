Main Content

Bob Saget Said He Didn't 'Feel Good' And His Hearing Was 'Off' At Final Show Prior To His Death

03/24/22
Newly released audio interviews are painting a clearer picture of Bob Saget's final hours. Just days after his death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office interviewed those who last interacted with him. Rosalie Cocci, who works for the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida where Bob performed on Jan. 8, told authorities she heard him say he didn't "feel good" but was "ready" to do the show.

