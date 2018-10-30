Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo In Gorgeous Beach Wedding

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo have tied the knot! Watch to find out more about their wedding and which celebrity guests attended.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, bob saget funny, bob saget kelly rizzo, bob saget married, weddings, bob saget full house, kelly rizzo, relationships, bob saget, fuller house, bob saget wedding, bob saget news, full house
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.