After a four-year hiatus, "The Biggest Loser" is back – and former trainer Bob Harper stepping into the host role. He told Access Hollywood that he wanted to return to the show because of his journey after suffering a heart attack two and a half years ago. "When I was able to get out of the hospital and start my recovery after that, it was really hard for me. I wasn't able to do the workouts I could do before my heart attack. I had to completely change my diet. And during my recovery, I thought so much about past 'Biggest Loser' contestants, because I felt like I was in the same boat they were in the beginning of their journey." "The Biggest Loser's" new season debuts Jan. 28 at 9/8c.

