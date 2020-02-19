Also available on the nbc app

Bob Harper is a husband in training! The famed trainer stopped by Access Daily to explain how the reboot of "The Biggest Loser," is different from the OG. "We're not focusing so much on all the temptations we used to do and those crazy vote offs. We're really trying to work on the stories with competitors … and we're also focusing on after care," he told hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. Bob, who is engaged to his longtime love Anton Gutierrez, also shared that he wants to elope just like Carrie Bradshaw did in the hit franchise "Sex and the City." You can catch Bob on "The Biggest Loser" Tuesdays on USA Network.

