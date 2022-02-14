Main Content

Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up At Super Bowl LVI Date With Jay-Z & Beyonce

Jay-Z and Beyonce hit the Super Bowl LVI with daughter Blue Ivy, and you may not even recognize her with how much she's grown! The family watched the Los Angeles Rams secure a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and looked like they were having a blast together. The 52-year-old rap legend and his 10-year-old daughter dressed casually for the big game, wearing t-shirts and matching black baseball caps. This isn't the first sport daddy-daughter date night for the pair. Back in 2020, they attended the Super Bowl together as well.

