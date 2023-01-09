Blue Ivy Carter is growing up so fast! Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter turned 11 years old on Jan. 7 and her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, honored the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Sunday, posting a photo of the two posing together on the beach. The proud grandma penned a sweet caption to her granddaughter. "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human," she wrote.

