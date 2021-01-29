Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson got a sweet makeover from her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The 9-year-old gave her grandma a fierce glam look complete with a cat eye, a red lip and some accentuated cheek bones. Tina shared the stunning transformation on her Instagram page, writing, “My talented granddaughter blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old. Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She beat my face. I’m going save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees.”

