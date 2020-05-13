Also available on the NBC app

Blue Ivy Carter has got the moves! Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter was feeling the rhythm as she danced to her mom's song "Mood 4 Eva" from the 2019 soundtrack "The Lion King: The Gift." Blue's personal stylist Manuel Mendez shared the sweet clip which was taken from the music icon's documentary "Making the Gift." The talented young star looked just like her mama rocking dark red lipstick and long braids as she twirled her arms and hips around to the beat. Manuel captioned the adorable candid video, "Mood 4 Eva. #love."

