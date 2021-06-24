Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares He Has Cancer But Is Remaining ‘Hopeful’ And ‘Positive’

CLIP06/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus revealed he has cancer. The 48-year-old musician announced the news in a candid post across social media on Wednesday. “For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time, I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,” he revealed.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Mark Hoppus, travis barker, entertainment news, Blink-182
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.