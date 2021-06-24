Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus revealed he has cancer. The 48-year-old musician announced the news in a candid post across social media on Wednesday. “For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time, I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,” he revealed.

