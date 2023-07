"Bling Empire" is back! Christine Chiu, Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris chatted with Access Hollywood about what fans can expect from the new season of the hit Netflix reality show, which is available to stream now. Dorothy revealed why she joined the series and dished on her ongoing feud with Kane Lim. Plus, Christine admitted why she's not really friends with the rest of the cast.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight