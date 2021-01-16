Main Content

'Bling Empire': Kevin Says The Show's Extravagant Parties Are 'Not Exaggerated'

CLIP01/16/21

Netflix's new reality show "Bling Empire" is being called a cross between "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"! The series follows a very wealthy Asian friend group in Los Angeles as they live their lavish lives – and the extravagance isn't exaggerated for the cameras! Access Hollywood chats with cast members Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider about why the show is the perfect choice for your next binge. "Bling Empire" is streaming now on Netflix.

