Blake Shelton's Romantic Tribute For Gwen Stefani's 50th Birthday Will Melt Your Heart

Blake Shelton just proved his love for Gwen Stefani is only growing deeper by the year. The country star wished his girlfriend and fellow "The Voice" coach a happy 50th birthday with a swoon-worthy Twitter message, teasing that their affection may even break the law! Blake and Gwen have been going strong since meeting on "The Voice" in 2015 but the crooner still can't believe he captured her heart. The 43-year-old told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that Gwen is his all-time "favorite human."

