Blake Shelton is teasing a possible wedding date with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. The country crooner was on “Today 3rd Hour” where he was a guest co-host with Hoda Kotb, where he said that he’s hoping to tie the knot with his love this summer. Gwen and Blake had to put their nuptials on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

