Blake Shelton is ready to slim down before saying "I do." The country superstar joined Luke Bryan's Apple Music radio show this week and wasn't shy about taking his pal up on a weight loss challenge with a specific deadline in mind. Luke asked Blake to gauge on a scale of 1 to 10 the chances that he'll drop 20 pounds before he and Gwen Stefani tie the knot, and Blake called Luke's bluff! "I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now, I can't let people down," he teased.

