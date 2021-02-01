Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Blake Shelton Taps Dan + Shay As 'Voice' Advisors: 'I Don't Know Crap About Harmony' (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP02/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Team Blake just took things to the next level! Dan + Shay are joining coach Blake Shelton as his Season 20 advisor on "The Voice." The three country superstars exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming up together for the upcoming season of the hit NBC show, which returns March 1. Blake admitted that he doesn't know "crap about harmony," so he is excited to have Dan + Shay help him out. Plus, the music duo revealed if they would sing at Blake and Gwen Stefani's wedding and Blake confessed that he still isn't used to his fiancée's beauty.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, blake shelton, blake shelton news, dan + shay, 'Voice' Advisors, "The Voice", TV shows, nbc shows, Celebrity news, celebrity interviews, Interviews, Singing, music, Music news, music lifestyle
S2021 E017 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.