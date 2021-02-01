Also available on the nbc app

Team Blake just took things to the next level! Dan + Shay are joining coach Blake Shelton as his Season 20 advisor on "The Voice." The three country superstars exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming up together for the upcoming season of the hit NBC show, which returns March 1. Blake admitted that he doesn't know "crap about harmony," so he is excited to have Dan + Shay help him out. Plus, the music duo revealed if they would sing at Blake and Gwen Stefani's wedding and Blake confessed that he still isn't used to his fiancée's beauty.

