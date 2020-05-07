Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Blake Shelton Surprises Nurse Who Almost Died Of COVID-19 With Serenade Of 'God Gave Me You'

CLIP05/07/20
Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is just what the doctor ordered! The country superstar took part in the celebration of National Nurses Week when he appeared on the "Today" show to surprise nursing assistant Bridgette Robinson, who recovered from COVID-19 after the virus nearly took her life. Bridgette's daughter Sylvia Johnson, a nurse who works at the New Orleans hospital where her mom was treated, was also present for the special video call with the singer. Blake honored the mother-daughter duo for their bravery on the frontlines of the pandemic with an acoustic performance of his song "God Gave Me You."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, blake shelton, hoda kotb, Today Show, Bridgette Robinson, Sylvia Johnson, God Gave Me You, gwen stefani, The Voice, Celebrity news, COVID-19, coronavirus, National Nurses Week
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.