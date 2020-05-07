Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is just what the doctor ordered! The country superstar took part in the celebration of National Nurses Week when he appeared on the "Today" show to surprise nursing assistant Bridgette Robinson, who recovered from COVID-19 after the virus nearly took her life. Bridgette's daughter Sylvia Johnson, a nurse who works at the New Orleans hospital where her mom was treated, was also present for the special video call with the singer. Blake honored the mother-daughter duo for their bravery on the frontlines of the pandemic with an acoustic performance of his song "God Gave Me You."

