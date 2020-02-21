Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" is returning for its 18th season with a new coach: Nick Jonas! The Jonas Brothers singer joins Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the show’s famous red chairs, while Gwen Stefani takes a season off. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall chatted with the coaches ahead of the big premiere, and she quickly found out that the smack-talking had already begun! "I was excited when I heard that Nick was going to be a coach, and then when I saw what a horrifying coach he is, I was like, 'Oh, no, these poor people he's working with!" Blake joked. It looks like their friendly rivalry made it onscreen, too: Nick told Zuri that "all hell broke loose in the best way" on the second day of filming. "The Voice" returns Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC.

