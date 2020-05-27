Also available on the NBC app

Blake Shelton is such an affectionate father figure to Gwen Stefani's kids! "The Voice" coach went into proud dad mode on her eldest son Kingston's 14th birthday on May 26, showering him with endless kisses. Gwen shared an Instagram video of the lovefest, which hilariously ended with a smiling Kingston wiping the kisses right off. "Happy b day kingking," she captioned the video in part, adding seven kissing emojis.

