It's Blake Shelton's final season as a coach on "The Voice," and he and host Carson Daly are the only stars that have been on every season since the show debuted back in 2011. Carson's son Jackson Daly is a correspondent on "Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition," and he sat down with Blake for the ultimate exit interview, where the two had some playful banter! "The Voice" airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

