"The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton talk with press about what fans can expect from this season's finale with the changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the coaches go over their remaining singers and share their favorite moments. Finally, Carson Daly opens up about how it will feel to announce the winner from home. "The Voice" finale airs Tuesday, May 19, at 8/7c.

