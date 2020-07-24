Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is taking the role as a father figure to girlfriend Gwen Stefani's kiddos pretty seriously. The country crooner, who appeared virtually on the "Today" show to chat about his and Gwen's new duet "Happy Anywhere," shared how he understands there is a lot of responsibility being a role model to her three boys. "You know, it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy. But then you do have to consider after a while, you know, they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," he said.

