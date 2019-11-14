Blake Shelton Says He Upped Gwen Stefani's Fashion: 'When I First Met Her, She Dressed Like Crap'

Also available on the NBC app

Blake Shelton has a lot to be thankful for! Fresh off his big win at the 2019 CMA Awards, the country superstar chatted with Access Hollywood about snagging Single of The Year. Blake joked that the reason he's super thankful for winning the prestigious award this year is because his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, now won’t think he is a loser. The singer also teased that his leading lady didn't have style until she met him. "When I first met (Gwen), she dressed like crap," he joked.

Appearing: