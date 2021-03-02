Also available on the nbc app

Things got a little hazy after Blake Shelton popped the question! "The Voice" coach told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that he and fiancé Gwen Stefani were so overwhelmed after he asked her to marry him that they couldn't remember a very important detail. "I remember, after I asked her, there was some crying and things, and Gwen's oldest son Kingston was sitting right next to us when this happened. … Gwen at one moment said, 'Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?' And even I was wondering! And Kingston said, 'Mom, yeah, you did. I heard you say yes.'" Blake's fellow "Voice" coach Nick also talked about his experience proposing to now-wife Priyanka Chopra. The guys also teased what's in store for "The Voice" Season 20, and Nick revealed he was once in the running join the show as a coach early in its run. "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

