Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani found each other at just the right time. During an interview on "The Good Dish," the country crooner opened up about how he and his wife first connected. "We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It's like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like," he shared.

