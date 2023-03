Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are enjoying married life at home, at least for now! The country star revealed on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show recently why he and his bride haven’t taken a honeymoon yet despite tying the knot nearly a month ago. According to Blake, he and Gwen are in no rush for a romantic getaway because they’re already feeling plenty of love right where they are!

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight