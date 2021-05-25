Main Content

Blake Shelton Reveals Why Gwen Stefani Is Doing All The Wedding Planning

Blake Shelton is leaving the wedding planning to his bride! The country singer told USA Today that Gwen Stefani is calling the shots for their upcoming wedding day. “I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great,” he said. Blake joked that it’s probably best that the “Hollaback Girl” singer makes the event her own. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders—you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control,” he said.

