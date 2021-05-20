Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton can’t wait to marry Gwen Stefani! “The Voice” coach was on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he talked about his future wedding with the pop star saying that for their first dance, they might go with an iconic song from the ‘80s. The couple previously announced they were engaged in a sweet post on social media back in October 2020 where the “Hollaback Girl” singer shows off her engagement ring.

