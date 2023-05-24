Main Content

Blake Shelton Recalls His Mom Entering Him Into A Beauty Pageant As A Child In Throwback Interview

CLIP05/23/23

"The Voice" Season 23 is coming to an end, and so is Blake Shelton's years-long tenure as coach! The country crooner has starred on the reality competition series since it first debuted in 2011. Ten years before that, Blake made his very first appearance on Access Hollywood when his country career was just taking off! The then-rising star talked about how his mom entered him in a beauty pageant as a child and his road to releasing his hit debut single.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: blake shelton, The Voice, Throwback, country, music, interview, celebrity, Access hollywood
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.