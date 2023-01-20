Blake Shelton is preparing to open a new location of his Ole Red Bar in Las Vegas! The country crooner exclusively told Access Hollywood what fans who come to the bar can expect and teased that "The Voice" artists are likely to stop by for a performance! Blake also opened up about how becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's sons has changed his perspective on life, as well as how he balances being "a positive influence" and "a lot of fun" for them. Plus, Blake discussed saying goodbye to "The Voice" after his upcoming 23rd season and reacted to fellow coach John Legend welcoming a baby girl with wife Chrissy Teigen!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight