Blake Shelton is sharing a little celebration with his longtime fans. The country star threw it back for his 2021 ACMs performance, hitting the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on Sunday to revisit his 2001 breakthrough single “Austin,” marking 20 years since the song’s release. Though it’s always fun to see our fave artists surprise us with old school hits, Blake made sure to keep newer fans happy too, also crooning his recent smash, “Minimum Wage.”

