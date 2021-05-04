Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in perfect harmony. Blake is reminiscing on the place where their romance started, the set of ‘The Voice.’ The country singer met his love when she joined the cast as a coach in 2014, and it’s an experience that changed his life. “People ask me all the time what’s the greatest thing that’s happened for you since you’ve been on the voice,” Blake said. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here.”

